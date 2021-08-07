-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.22). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%.

Several research firms have commented on ACRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,775.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,383 shares of company stock worth $1,295,005. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.58. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

