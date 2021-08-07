Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Buys $44,074.10 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson bought 3,985 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $44,074.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adam K. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Adam K. Peterson bought 37,800 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $427,896.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 3,311 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,248.75.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 18,050 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,077.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 27,163 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $298,249.74.

On Friday, June 4th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 39,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $436,268.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICK opened at $11.41 on Friday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $143.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicholas Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.