Brokerages Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.69. RBB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on RBB Bancorp from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $500,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 40.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $483.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

