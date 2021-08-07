Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Sells $65,261.70 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $165.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $166.25.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Renasant Bank grew its position in Garmin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Garmin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Garmin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

