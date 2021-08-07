Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 2,042 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,042 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $56,236.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,600 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $44,320.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $38,668.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,938 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $54,302.76.

On Thursday, June 24th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,383 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $34,727.13.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 742 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $18,594.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 402 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $10,013.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $89,847.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $245,633.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $153,730.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $100,251.06.

Shares of AC opened at $35.91 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $794.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 570.28% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

