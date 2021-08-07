Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) CEO Sells $49,484.40 in Stock

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) CEO Brett Michael Jackson sold 82,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $49,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cyren stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.44. Cyren Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 52.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cyren by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyren by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

