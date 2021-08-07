DA Davidson Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $68.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $751,551,000 after purchasing an additional 92,184 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

