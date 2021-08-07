EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Get EchoStar alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SATS opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in EchoStar by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EchoStar (SATS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.