Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Cronos Group reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

CRON opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cronos Group by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cronos Group by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

