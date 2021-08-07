Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vine Energy Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on the development of natural gas properties principally in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale. Vine Energy Inc. is based in Plano, TX. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE:VEI opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Vine Energy has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vine Energy will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vine Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter worth $178,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter worth $276,000.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

