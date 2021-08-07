Robert W. Baird Boosts Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $360.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $297.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $378.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE WAT opened at $395.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. Waters has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $399.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.67.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,899 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.