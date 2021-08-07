Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Fluidigm worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fluidigm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLDM opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10. Fluidigm Co. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $479.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

