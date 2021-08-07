State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires New Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sonos by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonos news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,331,100. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SONO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

SONO stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

