Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 434,580 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.60. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

