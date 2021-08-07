Morgan Stanley Purchases Shares of 815,520 Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 815,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

SANA stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

