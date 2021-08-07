Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Sells $248,605.02 in Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of BIO opened at $753.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $654.49. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $472.84 and a twelve month high of $766.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.84.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.
