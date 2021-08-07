Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Sells $248,605.02 in Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BIO opened at $753.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $654.49. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $472.84 and a twelve month high of $766.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,091,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,592,000 after purchasing an additional 57,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,068,000 after acquiring an additional 45,687 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

