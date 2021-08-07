William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $118.82 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,185.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $3,668,451.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 903,787 shares of company stock worth $84,953,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 44.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 18,222 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 31.2% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.