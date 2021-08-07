Wedbush Weighs in on SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) – Wedbush issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 0.69.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,808,000 after buying an additional 672,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $23,655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,187,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $13,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,284 shares of company stock worth $9,808,603. 30.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.