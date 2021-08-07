SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%.

GBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

GBT stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,802 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after acquiring an additional 801,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,006,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,834,000 after acquiring an additional 508,969 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

