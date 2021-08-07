Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Given a GBX 440 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on Deliveroo (LON:ROO) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ROO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 337 ($4.40) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 352.40 ($4.60).

LON:ROO opened at GBX 325.10 ($4.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.58 billion and a PE ratio of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 288.70. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

