Morgan Stanley Has $27.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $27,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,242,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,215,000 after purchasing an additional 341,204 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 177,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 45,391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 156.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 38,734 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 147.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 28,368 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO opened at $73.38 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

