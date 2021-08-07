Morgan Stanley Sells 14,215 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,211,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,215 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,708,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,973,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 77,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 542,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 284,777 shares during the period.

CNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.59. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

