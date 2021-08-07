Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 470,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $27,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.84 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 608.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

