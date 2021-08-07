Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 217.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of Berkeley Lights worth $28,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $406,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,760 shares of company stock worth $6,505,985. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BLI shares. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

