Morgan Stanley Has $28.17 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,946 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.57% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $28,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,621,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $81.39.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.