Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123,264 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 52,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 90,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $104.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.08. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $5,003,142.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,792,442.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,277 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,386 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

