Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,588 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after buying an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,600,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 49,469 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $361,770.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $4,279,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,646 shares of company stock worth $7,799,645. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

