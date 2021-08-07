Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Harsco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

