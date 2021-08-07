Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $97.66, but opened at $85.95. Itron shares last traded at $69.31, with a volume of 9,516 shares traded.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

