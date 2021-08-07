Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.53). Provention Bio also posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

PRVB stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.01. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 39.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 39.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 52.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 30.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

