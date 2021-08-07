Cargojet Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.18 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.29.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$249.69.

CJT stock opened at C$185.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$181.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 867.71. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$159.80 and a 52-week high of C$250.01.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,385.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$911,125.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 461.68%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.