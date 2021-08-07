Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to post $134.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.30 million. Anaplan reported sales of $106.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $557.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $557.42 million to $559.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $703.68 million, with estimates ranging from $693.00 million to $718.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.01.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,980 shares of company stock worth $8,917,364. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 593,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,640,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Anaplan by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

