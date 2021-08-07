Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $213.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.35. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $103.15 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 32.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 34.2% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

