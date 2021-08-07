Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $144.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.57. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 407,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,080,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 74,240 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

