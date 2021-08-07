Research Analysts Set Expectations for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

NYSE:INSP opened at $213.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $103.15 and a one year high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

