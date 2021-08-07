Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Henry Schein, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will earn $5.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

