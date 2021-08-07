IAC/InterActiveCorp Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IAC. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $130.07 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.6% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

