Osisko Mining Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of OSK opened at C$3.04 on Friday. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.68 and a 1 year high of C$4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a current ratio of 11.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.12.

In related news, Director Jose Vizquerra bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.19 per share, with a total value of C$31,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 336,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,071,875.09. Insiders have bought 23,282 shares of company stock worth $71,877 over the last three months.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

