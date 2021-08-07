First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 302.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,080 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,374 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.40 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.26.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHB. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

