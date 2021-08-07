Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,645 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,193,000 after buying an additional 145,549 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hologic stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.