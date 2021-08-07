13,336 Shares in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myomo by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the 1st quarter worth about $2,284,000. Institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Myomo in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $7.91 on Friday. Myomo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $44.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 84.57% and a negative net margin of 120.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myomo, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

