Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of WideOpenWest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after buying an additional 381,426 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after buying an additional 1,330,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 43,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after buying an additional 109,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WOW stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.85.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. Research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOW. B. Riley increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

