Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,988 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,547,000 after acquiring an additional 697,191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,919,000 after acquiring an additional 827,318 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,337,000 after acquiring an additional 232,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,801,000 after acquiring an additional 141,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 140.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

