Citadel Advisors LLC Has $176,000 Stock Position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BREZ. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BREZ stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

