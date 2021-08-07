Head to Head Comparison: Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) and Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN)

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) and Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Digi International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Digi International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Digi International and Ezenia!’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digi International $279.27 million 2.53 $8.41 million $0.28 74.14 Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Digi International has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

Volatility & Risk

Digi International has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ezenia! has a beta of 3.65, suggesting that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Digi International and Ezenia!, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digi International 1 1 6 0 2.63 Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digi International presently has a consensus price target of $25.79, suggesting a potential upside of 24.21%. Given Digi International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digi International is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Profitability

This table compares Digi International and Ezenia!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi International 3.00% 2.24% 1.61% Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Digi International beats Ezenia! on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc. provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand. The company also provides embedded system products under the Digi Connect, ConnectCore, and Rabbit brands; and infrastructure management products, comprising of serial servers, which offers serial port-to-Ethernet integration of devices into wired Ethernet networks; and universal serial bus solutions. In addition, it offers Digi Remote Manager, a recurring revenue cloud-based service that provides a secure environment for customers to manage their connected device deployment; Digi Wireless Design Services, which offers wireless networking product development, testing, and certification services for a range of wireless technology platforms and applications; and SmartSense by Digi for monitoring wirelessly the temperature of food and other perishable or sensitive goods, facilities or pharmacies by tracking the completion of operating tasks by employees, as well as quality control and incident management for food service, healthcare, and transportation/logistics industries. Further, the company provides professional services, such as site planning, implementation management, application development, and customer training; data plan subscriptions; and enhanced technical support services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hopkins, Minnesota.

Ezenia! Company Profile

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

