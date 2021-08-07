Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 40.1% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. Equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

