Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Invacare worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 33.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,204,000 after buying an additional 666,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 12.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 63.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 153.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE IVC opened at $8.80 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $307.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

