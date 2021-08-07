AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,419 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.06. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.