Euronext’s (EUXTF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EUXTF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Euronext from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Euronext stock opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.38. Euronext has a one year low of $95.05 and a one year high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

