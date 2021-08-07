Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Fraport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01. Fraport has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $39.03.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

