Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Fraport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01. Fraport has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $39.03.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

